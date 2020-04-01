Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry announced that the April version of JEE Main 2020 examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the last week of May. An assessment of the situation will be done after the lockdown is lifted and admit card for the exam will be released.

“As of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. Exact date will be announced after assessing the situation in the coming weeks,” the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

The NTA was scheduled to conduct the JEE Main examination from April 5th to April 11th. However, the outbreak of Corona Virus pandemic and a lockdown until April 15th because of that has has led to postponement of multiple school and university exams along with the JEE Main 2020 exams.

JEE Main examination is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering IIT, NIT, and CFTI level institutions. For seeking admissions to the IIT examinations, candidates need to qualify for the JEE Advanced in which the top 250,000 JEE Main rank holders are eligible to participate. The application process for the JEE Main April 2020 began from February 7th to March 12th.