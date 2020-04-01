On day 6 of the #ReadInstead litfest, author Amish Tripathi talks about what he is currently reading, his favourite authors and much more.

Tripathi is the author of best-selling books such as The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas, The Oath of the Vayuputras, Ram: Scion of Ikshvaku, Sita: Warrior of Mithila and Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta.

Play

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

Click here to check out other videos.

#readinstead litfest Sign up for our special newsletter so that you don't miss any updates. clock here

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.