Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2020 application period without any late fee has been extended until April 17th, 2020. Candidates who have not yet applied but are interested in appearing for the AP EAMCET 2020 exam can do so at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

The notification had been released and the application process had begun in February 2020. EAMCET is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes for Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etcetera) provided in the state of Andhra Pradesh

The date of other examination will also be revised and new dates for the exam will be revealed at a later date.

Earlier the last day to apply to appear for the EAMCET 2020 exam was April 4th. Candidates can still apply after April 17th with a late fee details of which will be released later on the official website.

EAMCET 2020 will be conducted for admissions for various Engineering and Agriculture/Medical courses which include BE/B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, BSc Hons (Agriculture/Horticulture/Forestry), B. VSc, and AH/B.F.Sc, and Pharma-D.

Here is the direct link to access the AP EAMCET 2020 notification.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (AP EAMCET-2020) is being conducted by JNTUK, Kakinada, on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

How to apply for AP EACMET 2020 exam:

Visit the AP EAMCET 2020 official website. Click on the ‘Online Application’ tab and click on the Registration button. Go through the registration process to generate log-in credentials and use it to login. Go through the application and fee payment process and submit the application. Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates should apply for this from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.