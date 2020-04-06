National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postponed the Delhi University Entrance examination for all the courses. In a notification released on Saturday, NTA said, “In view of the COVID -19 Epidemic,the University of Delhi has put on hold the registration processfor UG / PG /M.Phil. / Ph.D. courses.”

The notification is a confirmation of the information already available on the DU official website available in this link. The NTA added, “The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates for downloading admit cards of the examination will be displayed on the website at www.nta.ac.in.”

NTA also said that students should keep checking the official websites, nta.ac.in and du.ac.in, for latest updates on the new dates. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,067 and the death toll reached 109, according the health ministry said. This was India’s largest single day spike – 693 cases and 32 deaths – in the last 24 hours.