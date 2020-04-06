#ReadInstead litfest: What editor Karthik Venkatesh is during the coronavirus lockdown
The #ReadInstead litfest has been organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 11 of #ReadInstead online litfest, Westland Books editor Karthik Venkatesh talks to us about his favourite books.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
Click here to check out other sessions.
#readinstead litfest
Sign up for our special newsletter so that you don't miss any updates.
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.