Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has officially postponed the 2020 Field Assistant recruitment application process. The application process was supposed to start on March 23rd at the official website, tangedco.gov.in.

The new dates for the application process and other details will be released after April 15th when the lockdown situation prevailing across the country is scheduled to be lifted. The lockdown has been put to deal with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Corporation is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 2900 vacancies for Field Assistant (Trainee) position. The notification was released on March 19th.

The candidates who are interested in applying for the position must be between the ages of 18 and 35 if from SC, ST, and Destitute Widows category. For MBC, DC, BCO, and BCM, the upper age limit is 32 and for all others it is 30 years.

Here is the direct link to access the TANGEDCO Field Assistant 2020 recruitment notification.

As per qualification requirement, the candidate must possess ITI (National Trade certificate/National Apprenticeship certificate) in Electrician (OR) Wireman(OR) Electrical Trade under Centre of Excellence Scheme and must have adequate knowledge of Tamil language.

The selection process will involve a physical test followed by a written examination for candidates who clear the physical test. after which eligible candidates will be selected as per eligibility, merit of the marks in Competitive Written Examination and rule of reservation.