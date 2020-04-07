Video | The story of our ancestors and where we came from: A masterclass with author Tony Joseph
The masterclass is a part of the month-long #ReadInstead online litfest organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
“Who were the Harappans? Did the ‘Aryans’ migrate to India? When did the caste system begin?”
On day 12 of the #ReadInstead litfest, we bring you a masterclass by author Tony Joseph. He was awarded the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize 2019 for his book Early Indians: The Story of Our Ancestors and Where We Came From.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
#readinstead litfest
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.