The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will promote all the students in class 9th and 11th without any examination this year. The move will benefit more than 6 lakh students in the Union Territory, reports Indian Express.

The decision was taken in view of the lockdown imposed due to Corona virus and will be a one-time measure following the recommendation of Chairperson, J&K Board of School Education and Director School Education, Jammu.

The circular read as follows “All students studying in classes 1st to 9th of all schools (government as well a private) of Jammu division which are falling under summer zone and affiliated to J&K State Board of School Education recognized by the Government of UT of J&K be promoted to next class grade for the academic session 2020-21, as a one-time exemption.”

For promotion to class 12th, the students of class 11th must have filled the examination form and should have been found eligible to appear for the annual exam and a proper roll number slip should have been issued. adds the report.

The Jammu students will benefit more from the decision as the annual exam in Kashmir has already been conducted in the months of November of December. Only the students who were supposed to reappear in the March exam from Kashmir will benefit from the decision.