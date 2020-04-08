#ReadInstead litfest | What historian Ramachandra Guha is reading during the coronavirus lockdown
The #ReadInstead litfest has been organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 13 of the #ReadInstead litfest, author and historian Ramachandra Guha gives us a glimpse of what’s in his bookshelf and talks about the books he is reading right now.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
#readinstead litfest
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.