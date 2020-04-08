Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred 2020 CMSE official notification for now. The Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 was expected to be released today, April 8th, 2020. The new dates will be revealed at a later date.

CMSE examination is conducted annually for recruitment of MBBS doctors. Interested candidates are advised to keep a check on the UPSC official website for latest updates on the examination.

The CMSE recruitment process will be conducted in two phases: Computer based preliminary test followed by an Interview. Computer based examination that will have two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks.

Each Paper will be of two hours duration. The part II of the process, Personality test will carry 100 marks. Candidates must note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.

The reason postponement was not mentioned on the website; however, this could be due to the lockdown clamped on the whole country to mitigate against the coronavirus pandemic. Once the lockdown is lifted, the Commission might assess the situation and take further necessary actions.