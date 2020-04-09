Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 application deadline has been extended until April 25th, 2020. The original deadline to apply to participate in the CUCET 2020 exam was April 11th. The application can be processed at the official website, cucetexam.in.

CUCET exam is conducted for admission to 14 central universities and 4 state universities in 18 different states. The exam for admissions to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes will be conducted on May 30th and May 31st, 2020, whereas for the Research Programmes, the exam will be conducted on May 6th and May 7th, 2020. The result will be conducted on June 26th, 2020.

This year the CUCET exam will be conducted by Central University of Rajasthan. Details of programme of studies, eligibility criteria, programme structure, faculty profile are available at the respective website of the participating universities and candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria of each PU for a given programme before applying for for CUCET-2020

The CUCET exam for the UI and PI programmes will be conducted at 141 centres across the country, whereas for the RI programme, the exam will be conducted at 47 centres across India.

Here is the direct link start the application process for CUCET 2020.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, candidates should apply for the exam from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.