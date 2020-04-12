Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to cancel all the remaining 5th and 8th class board examination. Moreover, the summer vacation for all the class for both the public and private schools has been preponed to start from April 11th, 2020. The decision was made after the state government extended the lockdown in the state until May 1st, 2020.

Regarding the 10th and 12th board examination, a decision on how to conduct the examination will be made soon. Currently, the board examination for the 10th and 12th board exams stand cancelled until further notice.

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Sangla said in a tweet that the summer vacation this year will begin from April 11th and will end on May 10th, 2020.

Keeping in purview the #COVID19 situation, Punjab Govt has decided to prepone summer vacations of schools, which shall extend from April 11-May 10. The students of PSEB Class V & VIII shall be promoted based on Exams & Assignments given before the lockdown.#PunjabFightsCorona — Vijay Inder Singla (@VijayIndrSingla) April 10, 2020

All the students from class 5th and class 8th will be promoted for the next class based on the exams that were conducted before the lockdown imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic. For class 5th, only two papers were left to be conducted as per various reports and for class 8th all theoretical exams have been completed and only practical exams are left to be conducted.

Punjab has reported more than 150 cases of COVID-19 with 12 deaths. The nationwide lockdown was supposed to be lifted on April 15th; however, the many states including Punjab have decided to extend the lockdown until May 1st.