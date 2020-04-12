Video | How to make a story out of nothing: Writing workshop with author Srishti Chaudhary
This workshop is a part of the month-long #ReadInstead online litfest organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 16 on the #ReadInstead online litfest, we bring you a writing workshop with Srishti Chaudhary. She is the author of Once Upon A Curfew.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
Click here to check out other sessions.
#readinstead litfest
Sign up for our special newsletter so that you don't miss any update
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.