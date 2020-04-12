On day 16 on the #ReadInstead online litfest, we bring you a writing workshop with Srishti Chaudhary. She is the author of Once Upon A Curfew.

Play

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.