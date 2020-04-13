All the major competitive examinations including JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, UGC NET have already been postponed and might be postponed further, according to Times of India. With multiple states extending the lockdown and board examination and evaluation process in limbo, the common entrance exams might be delayed until July-August, the report said.

Only one state, Bihar, has managed to declare the 12th class result. Most state boards and CBSE, NIOS and CISCE boards have not completed the examination process due to the lockdown imposed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was scheduled to be lifted tomorrow; however, multiple states have extended the lockdown and boards have to wait further for examination and evaluation process to restart in these states.

The sources at MHRD told TOI, “Now the examinations will have to be further postponed. Earlier this month, CBSE had already decided to cut down on the number of subjects for which class X and XII board exams are to be rescheduled.” CBSE will conduct exams on 28 out of the 41 remaining subjects.

Another senior source said to TOI, the MHRD will possibly request states and HEIs to advance their summer break and reopen their institutions as soon as the lockdown gets over to conduct the pending exams. During the lockdown phase, the institutions will be asked to conduct the classes online except the practical aspect of the course.

Earlier, it was reported that the JEE Main and NEET examinations have been postponed and are tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the last week of May. UGC NET application process is ongoing and the extended last day to apply for the exam is May 16th. The UGC NET is scheduled to be conducted on June 15th.