On day 18 of the #ReadInstead litfest, Juggernaut Books editor Keshava Guha lists books that you can read during the coronavirus lockdown. He is the author of Accidental Magic. You can read an excerpt from his book here.

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.