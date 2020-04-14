Indian Railways once against issued a warning to the public about a fake job notification in Railway Police Force (RPF) for Constable recruitment. The fake job notification claims that railways will recruit 19,952 candidates through this recruitment drive.

NDTV reports this is the second time the Railways has been forced to issue a warning regarding this fake job notification. It had issued its first warning on February 21st; however, Google search data suggests that people are still searching for this fake job recruitment notification.

The notification issued by the Railways said, “In recent past, reports have come to light that some websites and social media are spreading false information regarding recruitment of about 19,952 constable in railway protection force promising to get candidates recruited in exchange of money. All prospective candidates and public in general are hereby intimated that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their websites or through any print or electronic media.”

Candidates are suggested to trust only official websites, employment newspaper, and trusted sources regarding any big government job notifications. The fake job notifications can look legitimate and might try to extract application fees or money in lieu of job guarantee.