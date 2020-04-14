On day 19 of the #ReadInstead litfest, author Durjoy Datta talks about the four books he is reading currently.

Play

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

Click here to check out other videos.

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.