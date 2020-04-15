National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notice stating that no fresh dates regarding the JEE Main April exam have been scheduled yet. Candidates are warned about fake notices regarding the JEE Main exam dates, added the notification.

The notification highlighted a fake notice issued on April 14th which stated that the JEE Main exam is now scheduled to be conducted in the first week of July. The notification clarified, “All candidates who are due to appear for JEE(Main) examination are hereby informed that there is no truth in the circulated fake Public Notice.”

The candidates are advised to rely on official websites (jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in) and trusted sources regarding any updates regarding the NTA exams. One can also contact NTA on its phone number available in this link.

JEE Main April exam had to be postponed due to the lockdown situation prevalent in the country to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown was extended until May 3rd. JEE Main exam is tentatively now scheduled to be conducted in May last week; however, due to logistical reasons and postponement of school exams and result, it might be delayed further.

The total number of COVID-19 cases crosses the 11,000 mark on Tuesday with death toll touching 377 and 1,305 recoveries reported. Globally, the disease has infected 19.8 lakh people across the world, and caused over 1.26 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.