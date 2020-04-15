The Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted on Tuesday that the application correction and centre change link for JEE Main and NEET 2020 will remain activated until May 3rd, 2020. The minister said that the extension has been provided keeping in mind requests made by candidates and parents.

The JEE Main April 2020 and NEET UG 2020 correction window was supposed to close on April 14th. However, with the nationwide lockdown being extended until May 3rd, the correction window was also decided to be extended.

📢Announcement

In view of many requests received from aspirants & parents of candidates of NEET(UG)-2020 and JEE(MAIN)-2020, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the date of making corrections in the Application Form including choice of cities for centres to 3rd May 2020. pic.twitter.com/5GGPJG98uM — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2020

The NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020 are now tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the last week of May; however, with the extension of the lockdown and multiple boards postponing their examination and evaluation process, the exam dates might be pushed further.

The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 11,000 mark on Tuesday with death toll touching 377 and 1,305 recoveries reported. Globally, the disease has infected 19.8 lakh people across the world, and caused over 1.26 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.