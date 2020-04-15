Delhi University has decided to conduct all its undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams online this year, according to Times of India. With the extension of lockdown until May 3rd, the university has given the task of technical support to its Computer Centre or DUCC to develop an app-based or website-based technology for this purpose.

The report says that speaking to IANS, a senior official in DUCC confirmed the development. The official said, “We have received the instructions from top brass in administration and have started to explore options on this. We are seeing if we need to bring up a smartphone application for it or a website can work.”

DU’s examination department has also confirmed the development; however, the final decision will be made after committees formed by the UGC and HRD Ministry comes up with suggestions on the current scenario, the report added.

Dr. Vinay Gupta, Dean of DU Examination Centre said, “We see online examinations as the only way to conduct examinations, especially in times when students should not leave their house. But the final decision can only be taken after committee’s report.”

Dr. Gupta denied any talks about promoting students first and second semester students without any examination. Moreover, he added that the university was not considering the model that JNU adopted last year amid long-standing face off that the university experience between the students and the administration. JNU had asked students to repond to email questions within a stipulated time.