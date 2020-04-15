Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MAHACET) Cell has postponed the MAH-MCA CET 2020 examination one again. The postponement was done due to the extension of lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates for the exam will be announced later at the official website, mahacet.org.

The notification for the exam postponement said, “MAH-MCA CET 2020, which was scheduled on 30th April 2020 has been postponed till further orders. Kindly visit website (mahacet.org) for regular updates and notices.”

Here is the direct link to check the notification.

Various school, university, entrance exams, government recruitment exams have been postponed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. More than 11,000 cases have been registered in India and the lockdown imposed to combat the spread has been extended until May 3rd.

The state of Maharashtra has registered the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases with more than 2600 cases and 178 deaths. Even before the Centre had extended the lockdown, the state had extended it until April 30th, 2020.