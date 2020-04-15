Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2020 exam has been postponed, according to a notification released at the official website. The new dates and other information will be announced after assessing the prevailing situation. The lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until May 3rd which has prompted the decision to postpone the exam.

The postponement notification states, “The detailed schedule regarding revised dates of the Examination (OJEE –2020) and related activities like Online Submission of Application Forms and Downloading of Admit Cards etc. will be notified,in due course of time on assessment of the prevailing situation.”

The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Pham, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharma, Int MBA and Lateral Entry to B.Tech, BPharm, and MCA courses in government and private universities and colleges in Odisha.

The notification added, “all concerned are advised not to be unduly worried, but to abide, for the time being, by all the preventive measures being laid down, from time to time, by various Govt. Agencies to check the spread of coronavirus, and also visit the official websites of OJEE (www.ojee.nic.in/ www.odishajee.com) regularly for updated information.”