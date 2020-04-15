Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) had to once again postpone the evaluation process for the class 10th class board examination due to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown. The delay in the evaluation process also means that the result date has to be pushed further.

The board was expecting to start the evaluation process after the lockdown is lifted on April 15th; however, the lockdown has now been extended until May 3rd and the board will begin the evaluation process after that, reports NDTV.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, around 50% of the evaluation process has been completed for the 10th class in the state. Earlier, the result was supposed to be declared in the last week of March.

BSEB announced the 12th class result a few days ago in which the students managed to score a pass percentage of 80.4%. This was slightly better than 2019 when the students had managed 79.6%.

According to earlier reports, the Chairman of BSEB Anand Kishor had said the result will be declared after April 15th. The evaluation process for the exam had been suspended until March 31st as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation process has been delayed further because of the complete lockdown announced by the Prime Minister and thus the result has been further delayed.