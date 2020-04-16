Mizoram government has said that the board exams for the remaining three subjects for the 12th class or HSSCL will be conducted from April 22nd to April 24th. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but had to be postponed due to the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Mizoram’s Education Minister, Lalchhandama Ralte, said on April 16th that the remaining subjects will be conducted from April 22nd to April 24th at 84 centres throughout the state.

The minister also added that virtual classes will be launched on television to bridge the gap in the education system and reduce the inconvenience of the students, reports the Times of India. The home classes started on Monday and are being telecast at Doordarshan Kendra Aizawl between 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm for class 10th in Science and Maths.

According to the report, the minister also said that similar television classes will be telecast at local cable television from Wednesday. The local channel LPS has started its telecast on Wednesday at 4.00 pm and Zonet will start it on Thursday at 2.00 pm.

The minister also said that these classes will be uploaded on YouTube and asked students to take advantage of the television and online classes.