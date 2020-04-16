Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has set up a committee to check on the representations received from candidates who had been rejected from Combined Higher Second Level (CHSL) 2018 Tier-II examination on grounds of unfair means (UFM). The following information was released by the Commission on its official website, ssc.nic.in.

The CHSL 2018 Tier II result was declared on September 29th, 2019 in which 36,112 candidates had appeared for the exam 32,600 candidates were shortlisted for the skill test round. The Commission had rejected 4560 candidates on grounds of UFM.

The candidature is rejected when candidates write any personal identity e.g. name, Roll Number, Mobile Number, Address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions are awarded zero marks.

The commission in its notification said, “Some of the rejected candidates have submitted representations to the Commission requesting for revisiting the decision of the Commission about their rejection.”

The Commission clarified that some candidates did not follow the instructions and have mentioned their identities inside the answer books. Thus, the action of the Commission in rejecting 4560 candidates is in accordance to the instructions.

The Commission, however, will form a committee and examine the matter. The Commission said, “in view of the representations received by the Commission, dealing with the above issue, the Commission has decided to constitute a committee of experts to examine the matter and give its recommendations for the consideration of the Commission.”