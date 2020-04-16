West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the 2019 Excise Constable written examination result today, April 16th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) round of the recruitment. The details of the PMT round of the recruitment will appear on the official website; however, no information is expected to be released until the lockdown for COVID-19 is in place.

Here is the direct link to check the WB Police Excise Constable exam result.

The WB Police is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 3000 excise constable vacancies, the application process for which was conducted in the months of March and April 2019. The written exam was held on November 24th, 2019.

How to check WB Police result:

Visit the WB Police official website. Click on the link to check the Excise Constable result. Enter the required details and submit. The result will be displayed.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the candidates are advised to check the result from their personal phones or home PCs. If visiting a cybercafe or using a public computer is the only way to check the result, precautions must be taken to sanitise one’s hands before and after using the public computer and to maintain a physical distance with others.