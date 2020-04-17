Mumbai University has further postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate examination. With the extension of the lockdown for COVID-19, the university had to take the decision to postpone the exams. Any decision on the new exam dates will be taken after May 3rd when the lockdown is scheduled to be lifted.

The University had earlier decided to postpone the exams until April 14th when the first phase of lockdown was scheduled to be lifted; however, the lockdown has now been extended until May 3rd.

Mumbai University Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) has also postponed the first year and second year BCom exams scheduled to be held from March 31st and April 15th, respectively, reports Indian Express.

The state of Maharasthra, particularly Mumbai, is among the worst affected regions with more than 3200 cases of COVID-19 positive patients in the state and the city of Mumbai registering more than 2000 cases. A total number of 194 patients have died in the state.

The state has already postponed the remaining SSC board exams and any decision on the new dates will be taken once the situation is under control. The state has decided to promote students from Class 1 to Class 8 to the next class without any examination as a one-time measure.