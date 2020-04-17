The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed all its entrance examinations owing the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown until May 3rd. The new dates for the entrance exams will be announced in the near future after the lockdown is lifted, reports Indian Express.

The university was scheduled to conduct the entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on April 26th and May 10th. Moreover the BHU SET exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 1st and all the exams have been postponed.

The candidates are advised to go through the official website of BHU, bhu.ac.in, regularly for latest updates regarding the entrance exams and its schedule. The UET exams were scheduled to be conducted in 45 cities and PET exams were scheduled to be conducted in 115 cities, adds the report from Indian Express.

The official COVID-19 positive patients figure crossed the 13,300 figure with a death toll of 437 in the country. All the university, school, government recruitment, entrance exams have been put on hold throughout the country until further notice.