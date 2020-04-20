Human Resources Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, said that CBSE will be reducing the curriculum for the next academic calendar for all the classes to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The curriculum will be curtailed in proportion to the lost time due to the lockdown, reports Indian Express.

Moreover, due to the extension of the lockdown, the minister said, the JEE Main examination will not be conducted in the last week of May which was the tentative date. Now, the JEE Main examination is expected to be conducted in the month of June.

The minister said that the curtailment of the curriculum was necessary to make up for the lost time. Students from CBSE schools have already lost one-and-a-half months worth of study time. He added that CBSE has already instructed its course committee to work on the calendar for the next year.

CBSE was in the midst of conducting its 10th and 12th board exams when the lockdown was imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The board had earlier that students from class 1 to 8 will be promoted without an exam this year.

Moreover, it was also decided that out of the 41 subjects remaining to be conducted (including for students from Northeast Delhi), only 29 subjects will be conducted once the lockdown is lifted.