Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the June Term-End assignment submission deadline. Now the students can submit the assignment until May 31st, 2020. Earlier, the deadline was supposed to be April 30th.

IGNOU conducts its Term-End Examination in the month of June and in the month of December. The university has not yet commented if the exam for the month of June stands postponed due to the lockdown situation for COVID-19 pandemic.

IGNOU earlier had asked the students to submit their assignments online amidst the lockdown imposed across the country. The university had asked the students to scan their written assignments and email it to their respective regional centres.

IGNOU had already closed down its study centres and they will not run the centres till the lockdown is lifted. The university is expected to give details of the June Term-End Examination (TEE) within the next few days and whether extension will be given for June TEE online examination form submission.