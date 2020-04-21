Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is expected to release the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) 2020 recruitment notification today, according to Times of India. Along with the notification, the commission will also open the application process for the same on its official website. uppsc.up.nic.in.

The report states that since the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 has been partially lifted in the state, the Commission will start the process of recruitment. The last day to pay the application fees for the exams is May 18th and the last day to submit the application is May 21st, 2020.

According to the preliminary reports, a total number of 200 vacancies are expected to filled via this recruitment drive. The Commission had released its calendar at the start of the year in which the exam for ACF/RFO was scheduled to be conducted on June 21st. The report states that there might not be any change on this exam date.

The Commission will release a revised calendar for all its recruitment drives after May 3rd once the lockdown has been lifted fully. It will become clear after that if the exam dates have been revised for the same or not.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, candidates should apply for this from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.