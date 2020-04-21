Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman said that the students can expect the 10th board examination result in mid-May, reports Indian Express. The evaluation process was supposed to begin after the first phase of lockdown; however, the process has been postponed further due to the extension in the lockdown until May.

The chairman, Anand Kishor, however, has clarified that the release of the result in mid-May is only possible if there are no further extensions in the lockdown. If the COVID-19 situation remains widespread, further extension in lockdown is possible.

The report also states that chairman has said that more than 75% of evaluation work has been conducted and the board will take 3 or 4 days to collate the information to release the result after the evaluation is completed.

BSEB has already declared the 12th board exam result on March 24th and is the only state to have done so. The students in the state have scored a pass percentage of 80.4%. Once the 10th result is declared, students can check them at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The evaluation process for the exam had been suspended until March 31st as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation process has been delayed further because of the complete lockdown announced by the Prime Minister and thus the result has been further delayed.