Railway Recruitment Board will finally be conducting the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination year. The notification for the recruitment drive was released in March 2019 and exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in June-September 2019.

As earlier reported on April 9th, new tenders had been invited for Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) which had once again delayed the examination process. Indian Express reports that the tendering process of bidding and selecting the agency will be completed by mid-May after which the preparation of the examination process will be done.

The report adds that RRB official Angaraj Mohan said that the tendering process will be completed by May 20th. So after a year long wait, candidates who have submitted the online application will get a chance to sit for the NTPC and Group D examination of RRB.

More than 2 crore candidates have applied to participate in the NTPC recruitment to fill 35,277 vacancies. The application process was conducted from March 1st until March 31st, 2019. The exam was tentatively scheduled to be conducted in from June to September 2019.

All the candidates have to appear for a computer-based test irrespective of the position. Those who clear the first stage of exam are eligible for the second stage which might involve computer-based test, typing skill test, computer based aptitude test depending up on the position and document verification before final selection.