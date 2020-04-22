Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has once again extended the application period for the 2020 Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment. Now the last day to apply for the recruitment is May 31st, 2020. Candidates can access the official notification and apply for the recruitment drive at SEBI’s official website, sebi.gov.in.

The notification for the extension said, “Due to the lockdown announced by Government of India, the last date for On-line Application and Payment of Fee has been revised.” Earlier the last date to apply was revised from May 23rd to April 30th and now this is the second extension provided. The remaining details will be released in the near future at the official website.

The recruitment is being done for 138 vacancies for Grade A (Assistant Manager) -General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream,Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream 2020.

The candidates are suggested to check the official notification for qualification and eligibility for each stream. A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on February 29, 2020 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

Here is the direct link to access the SEBI 2020 recruitment notification.

Here is the direct link to start the registration and application process.

Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification for details on eligibility, qualification, selection process, application process, vacancy breakdown among others before proceeding with the application process.