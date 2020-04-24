Director of Government Examination or DGE Tamil Nadu in a statement said that the state’s 12th board exam result is not coming out today, reports NDTV. The authority said that rumours that the result is coming out today is false and no such announcement regarding the 12th public exam result has been made.

Many state and central boards have not managed to finish the board examination due to the lockdown in place throughout the country since March 25th. The states which have managed to finish the exam have no released the results yet due to problems arising in the evaluation process amidst the lockdown.

Bihar is the only state which has managed to release the 12th class result in which the students managed to score a pass percentage of 80.44%.

Several central and state education boards are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to assess the scenario and to take further decisions regarding the examination and evaluation work.

The lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 was initially placed until April 15 which was extended until May 3rd. More than 23,000 cases of the pandemic has been reported in the country with the death toll rising to 718 on Thursday.