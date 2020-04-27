JEE Main April 2020 examination might be conducted in the month of June, reports Times of India. JEE Main was scheduled to be conducted in the month of April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed across the country. This has put the academic schedule in disarray for IITs and NITs across the country.

JEE Advanced organising chairman, Siddharth Pandey said to Education Times that since the JEE Main has been delayed, it also has affected the schedule of JEE Advanced. Authorities are trying to conduct the JEE Main from June 20th to June 22nd and after a 2- 3-week buffer period JEE Advanced 2020 will be conducted.

The organising chairman also added that no decision has been taken regarding the academic calendar and restarting of the semesters yet and it is expected that the sessions have been delayed at least until September.

Regarding the challenges of conducting the counselling and admission process to IITs and NITs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. online options are being explored to conduct the process, adds Times of India.

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) chairman Rajeev Tripathi said that the board is working out a process where authorities can conduct the counselling and admission process online and student do not have to report physically to the institutions.

JEE Main was scheduled to be conducted in the second week of April and JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admissions to IITs, was scheduled to be conducted in the month of May. Both the exams for admissions to IIT and NITs have been postponed until the lockdown for COVID-19 is lifted and it is safe to conduct the exams.