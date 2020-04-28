University Grants Commission (UGC) had conducted a meeting on Monday, April 27th, to discuss the recommendations given by two panels on the future course of action for universities and colleges amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, according to The Times of India.

UGC had formed two panels to give recommendations and one of the panels headed by IGNOU VC Nageshwar Rao formed to give suggestion for colleges and universities on online education. The panel has favoured adopting online mode for conducting the exams in view of the infrastructure, a diverse range of higher education institutions, and local influences, adds Times of India.

The other panel formed by UGC was headed by Haryana Central University Vice-Chancellor RC Kohar. This panel had recommended conducting of exams in the month of July and to start the new academic calendar in the month of September.

According to Indian Express, the panel has also recommended a single common admission test each for undergraduate and postgraduate level. The score of this exam can be used by all the universities and colleges for admission purposes.

The recommendations for a common test was made based on the difficulties that candidates might face reaching the exam centre for various entrance exams because of travel restrictions.

As earlier reported, UGC will go through the recommendations and release a formal set of recommendations for universities and colleges next week. A lot of prominent universities including JNU, Delhi University (DU), and Mumbai University are waiting for the UGC recommendations to chalk out the future course of action.

TOI report adds that based on the UGC recommendations, government will be adopting a legal course of action to push the last admission date for medical, engineering and other professional institutions. Generally, the admission process for various professional colleges ends in the month of August.

The colleges and universities have remained shut since March 16th to combat the spread of COVID-19 and thus the annual and semester exams have been delayed. Moreover, the lockdown is expected to severely affect the annual academic calendar.