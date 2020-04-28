Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the provisional answer keys for the 2020 HSC Science examination paper today, April 28th, 2020. All the students can check the answer keys at GSEB’s official website, gseb.org.

The students can also raise objections against the answers on the answer key. The students can check the official notification on ways to raise the objection. The last day to submit the objection is May 4th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the GSEB’s HSC Science exam answer keys.

The answer keys for the Science exam were released for all the mediums, i.e English, Hindi, and Gujarati. Students are suggested to carefully check the mediums before assessing the answer keys.

How to check GSEB’s HSC Science answer keys: