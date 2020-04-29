The Uttar Pradesh Board reportedly is expected to begin the assessment of board exam answer papers from May 4, 2020. According to NDTV, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a meeting with state education ministers and HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, said that the UP Board are thinking of limiting the syllabus as a one-time measure and have adopted the NCERT curriculum.

While the UP Board had concluded the board examinations before the coronavirus lockdown began, it was unable to complete the assessment procedure for board exam answer papers. The minister reportedly said, for the benefit of students, the UP Board will start answer sheet evaluation straight away after the lockdown finishes.

Nishank added that while limiting the curriculum was not advisable, due to current circumstances, it can be considered if NCERT decides to limit the syllabus to 80% for this session.

Considering that the UP Board will begin the evaluation for board exam sheets from May 4, there is speculation that the 2020 UP Board results will be released very soon.

How to access the UP Board results -

Visit the UP Board’s official result website - ‘upresults.nic.in’.

In the above mentioned meeting with state education ministers and the HRD minister, many topics relating to school education were also discussed. Talks of how the roadmap for the future looks post lockdown was also a key issue.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia proposed that pending CBSE board exams should be scrapped and the students should be promoted on the basis of their internal assessment marks.