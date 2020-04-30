The higher and technical education courses’ undergraduate and postgraduate examinations most likely will not be conducted in the month of May, state minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said on Wednesday, reports Indian Express.

The report said that the minister made the comment in an interview to a Marathi news channel. The exams were postponed due to the lockdown placed to combat the COVID-19 situation on March 24th.

The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 3rd but due to the state being severely affected by the disease, it is highly likely that the lockdown will be extended further in most parts of the state.

The minister said that it generally takes 90 days from the announcement of exams to declaring the result. The process for the exam has not begun and thus it will be difficult to conduct the exam in the month of May.

The state is also waiting for the recommendations provided by the UGC after which an internal assessment of the situation will be done and another report will be submitted for any future course of action.

The state had formed a six-member committee consisting of vice-chancellors from Mumbai University, SNDT University, Pune University, Kolhapur University, and Director of Higher Education, and Director of Technical Education.

One can access the full details regarding the UGC recommendations in this link.

Meanwhile, the UGC has released its recommendations on Wednesday in which it has recommended for universities and colleges to conduct the exams in the month of July. It has also recommended that the new academic calendar and new admission process to begin in the month of August.