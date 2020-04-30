The extended deadline for application for various entrance exams conducted by NTA will be closing today, April 30th, 2020. The application deadline for exams which will be closing today includes NCHM JEE 2020, IGNOU Admission Test 2020, ICAR 2020, and JNUEE 2020.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam but have not done so yet are suggested to do so today at the official website. The direct link to get to the official websites can be accessed at the NTA’s website, nta.ac.in.

Apart from these exams, application deadline for UGC NET June 2020 had been extended until May 16th, CSIR NET June 2020 deadline until May 15th. AIAPGET 2020 application process will end on May 31st, 2020.

NTA will also revise the remaining timeline for all the above-mentioned exams, details of which will be released after the lockdown is lifted. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 3rd; however, there are indications that the it will be only lifted partially. Several areas which have been declared as containment zones will still witness restrictions in movement.

As a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, candidates should apply for these exams from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.