Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the June 2020 Company Secretary (CS) examination for July amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The information was released in the form of a notification published on the official website, icsi.edu.

The postponed exams include all levels, i.e. Foundation, Executive, and Professional exams. The exam now will begin on July 6th. Detailed exam schedule and timetable will be released in the near future at the official website.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for the latest updates.

The official notification says, “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, after due consideration of the prevalent situation and subsequent lockdown, due to Covid 19, has decided to postpone its Examinations (June - 2020 session) of Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from lst June,2020 to lOth June, 2020.

All students can access the postponement notification in this direct link.