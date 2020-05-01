Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released two separate recruitment notifications on April 30th for the positions of Assistant Engineer (Civil Mechanical, and Electrical) in Urban Development and Housing Department and for Motor Vehicle Inspector in Transport Department, Government of Bihar.

A total number of 192 vacancies will be filled for the position of Assistant Engineer through the recruitment drive, and 90 vacancies for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The application process will be conducted at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application process for both the exams will begin on different dates, details of which can be accessed in the table below:

Activity Assistant Engineer Motor Vehicle Inspector Registration begins May 4th May 11th Registration Ends May 18th May 26th Last day to Pay the Application Fees Online May 25th June 1st Last day to Submit Application Online June 2nd June 9th Last day for Receipt of Application/Document hard copy via Post June 10th (5.00 pm) June 29th

For the Assistant Engineer position, the candidate must have an engineering degree in the relevant field to be eligible to apply. For Motor Vehicle Inspector, the candidate must have completed 10th class along with Diploma in Automobile Engineering or a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering along with a valid Light Motor Vehicle driving license.

The candidates who are interested in applying must be at least 18 years in the case of Motor Vehicle Inspector position and 21 years in the case of Assistant Engineer. The upper age limit has been set at 37 years for general male candidates with relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per the norms.

The candidates for both the positions will have go through a written examination as the first stage of the selection process. For details regarding the exam pattern and syllabus along with subsequent selection stages and other details, candidates are suggested to go through the official notification available at the official website.

