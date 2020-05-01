Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has once again extended the application deadline without late fees for all 2020 CET examinations until May 15th. The examination date for CETs had already been postponed previously until further notice. All future updates will be released at the official website, tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE conducts various entrance exams for admissions to various colleges and institutions in the state which includes TS EAMCET, TS LAWCET, TS EdCET, TS ECET, TS ICET, TS PGECET, and TS PECET.

The notification for the postponement released on April 30th said, “The last date for payment of fee and submission of online application for all the CETs 2020 without late fee is extended upto 15-05-2020. All CETs stand postponed. Next date will be announced later.”

This is the second time the Council has extended the application period without late fees. Earlier in March, the council had extended the deadline until May 5th.

The state of Telangana has registered more than 1000 cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 28. The total COVID-19 cases in India has cross the 35,000 marks with a death toll 1,147 until today morning.