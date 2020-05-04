Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has once again postponed all the May 2020 CA examinations. In a notice released on May 3rd, the Institute said the exams now which had earlier been scheduled to be conducted in July will now be conducted from July 29th to August 16th.

The notification for the postponement said “it is hereby notified for general information that in view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well-being of students, the Chartered Accountant Examinations scheduled from 19th June 2020 to 4th July, 2020 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from 29th July 2020 to 16th August, 2020 as per details given below.”

Here is the direct link to access the ICAI CA rescheduled timetable.

The ICAI had earlier on March 27th had postponed the exams from 2nd May 2020 to 18th May 2020 to 19th June 2020 to 4th July, 2020 after the government had imposed the first phase of lockdown. Now that the lockdown has been extended at least until May 17th, the exams have been postponed further.

India’s total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 42,533 on Monday morning. Of these, 29,453 people are being treated, 11,706 have been discharged and 1,373 patients have died.