Human Resource Department Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be announcing the dates of JEE Main 2020 examination and NEET UG 2020 examination tomorrow, May 5th, according to Times of India. The announcement is expected to be made during a webinar that the minister will conduct with students to address their grievances.

A senior ministry official said that the announcement of fresh dates for the JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 during his interaction with the students online. The announcement of the dates will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants.

The second phase of the JEE Main 2020 was scheduled to be conducted in the month of April and NEET UG was scheduled for May 3rd which were later tentatively postponed for May last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

The Minister on April 29th had announced a second webinar with students on Twitter and Facebook and students can address their concerns and questions to official HRD Minister handle along with the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The minister will try to address the concerns and questions in the webinar.

The first edition of the webinar was conducted last Monday where the minister had address parents’ concerns. The minister had assured that the evaluation process for board exams will start soon for all central and state boards. Regarding the pending exams, the minister assured that only important exams will be conducted and the remaining subjects will be evaluated based on internal assessments.