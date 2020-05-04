The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, is all set to declare the result of the Pre-University 1 examination tomorrow, May 5th, 2020, according to Indianexpress.com. The report says that all the evaluation process has been completed and now the result will be coming out tomorrow.

The report also adds that the colleges will not be displaying the results this year. Instead, students will get to see the result directly, according to S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

The state was earlier set to announce the result on March 27th. However, due to the lockdown situation imposed throughout the country due to the COVID-19 situation, the result date had to be postponed.

PUC 1 and PUC 2 are equivalent to class 11th and class 12th, respectively, in the state which the students have to clear before seeking admissions in universities.

The state of Karnataka has registered a total number of 614 cases of COVID-19 with a total number of 25 deaths. The total COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 40,000 mark on Sunday with more than 1350 deaths.