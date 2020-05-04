All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the 2020 postgraduate professional examination schedule on its official website, aiimsexams.org. Students can check the schedule at the official website which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of June.

The exams for the MD/MS/MDS/ M.Biotechnology/Fellowship Programme is scheduled for the month of June. The theory exam will be conducted on June 6th, June 8th, June 10th, and June 12th from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The practical exams will be tentatively conducted from June 16th to June 25th.

Here is the direct link to access the AIIMS PG exam schedule.

The students have been advised to submit their exam fees before the last day of registration and to take a print out of the admit card from the website. It further clarifies that no students will be allowed to sit for the exam without the admit card.

Students are also requested to keep checking the official website, aiimsexams.org, regularly for latest updates on the exam schedule and other details.