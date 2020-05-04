The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has instructed all colleges and institutes providing courses on management, architecture, engineering and pharmacy to follow the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), reports Times of India.

The institutions which have been instructed by the AICTE also includes institutions deemed to be universities, affiliated technical institutions and polytechnics. The guidelines were issued in a letter to all the colleges and institutes, adds the report.

The UGC had issued guidelines on April 30 with regards to exam calendars and the academic session of 2020-21 to be followed by the universities throughout India. Due to the national coronavirus lockdown, all standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions have been asked by the AICTE to follow the academic calendar for admission as given below:

Suggested Academic Calendar for 2020-21 Activity Date Beginning of classes for existing students of PGDM/PGCM July 1, 2020 Final date for cancellation of seats of PGDM/PGCM with a full refund of fees subtracting Rs 1000 July 25, 2020 Last date of admission in PGDM/PGCM Courses July 31, 2020 Academic session for PGDM/PGCM Courses for newly admitted students August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021 Final date up to which students can be admitted in open and distance learning courses in two sessions August 15, 2020, to February 15, 2021

According to the letter, the colleges and institutions should not hike the admission fees or other fees for the 2020-21 Academic Year. They should also not force the selected candidates to pay advance fees during the lockdown.

It also had guidelines for first-year students of the 2019-20 session if the exams could not be held before the lockdown. The mode of assessment and promotion to the higher classes will be done as per the UGC guidelines on examination circulated on April 29, 2020.

Colleges and institutions may start the session as per the above academic calendar in online mode and can then move to regular face-to-face mode only after such notification is issued by MHRD.