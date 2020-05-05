Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be conducted in near future amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the resultant lockdown. The postponed exams include CHSL 2019 Tier I remaining exams, JE Paper I 2019 among others.

The decision to postpone the exams was due to the lockdown extension and almost 130 districts including metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad have been put in the red zones. The situation makes it difficult for candidates to travel amidst the restrictions.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC postponement notification.

According to the notification, the list of postponed exams includes CHSL Tier I 2019 for remaining candidates, Junior Engineer Paper I exam 2019, Stenographer Grade C and D 2019, Skill Test for CGL 2018 exam, 2020 Phase VIII Selection Post.

The dates of exams for the above-mentioned recruitment will be announced after the lockdown is lifted completed. The notification also clarified that the date of exam will be at least one month in advance for convenience of the candidates.

The Commission will conduct its next meeting on May 18th to review the situation. Meanwhile, candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website, ssc.nic.in, regularly for the latest updates.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 42,836 on Monday and the death toll has risen to 1,389. The third phase of nationwide lockdown with fewer restrictions began from Monday and will go on until May 17th, 2020.